Home States Andhra Pradesh

Sand scarcity: Ministers Mopidevi Venkataramana, Botcha Satyanarayana face workers’ anger

Jana Sena leader Pasupuleti Usha Kiran called upon all construction workers to participate in the long march to be conducted by Pawan Kalyan in the city on November 3.

Published: 27th October 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena activists submit a memorandum to Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivas in Visakhapatnam.

Jana Sena activists submit a memorandum to Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivas in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the Opposition parties intensified their protests against the government for its alleged failure to supply sand, two State ministers — Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Marketing Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana — faced some embarrassing moments on Saturday when construction workers gheraoed and questioned them during their visit to Guntur.  

Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party activists staged a protest in front of the residence of Tourism Minister Avanthi Srinivas in Visakhapatnam.

The two ministers went to Patnam Bazar in Guntur to inspect the underground drainage works. A group of construction workers, including women, poured out their woes due to sand scarcity before the ministers and urged them to resolve the issue. Explaining their plight, the workers said scarcity of sand has brought the construction activity to a grinding halt and they lost their livelihood for the last four months. Demanding that the government take immediate measures to address the issue, they sought financial assistance to construction workers. Satyanarayana said though the government came up with a new policy to ensure transparency in mining and supply of sand, rains and floods were hampering the supply of adequate quantity of sand.

Meanwhile, Srinivas felt the heat of agitation held by Jana Sena activists in front of his house in Visakhapatnam city.

Earlier, Jana Sena activists and construction workers took out a rally from Alluri Sitarama Raju statue to the minister’s house in Seethammadhara. The protesting workers raised slogans demanding a solution to the issue and denouncing the government “inaction”. They later submitted a memorandum to the minister seeking immediate steps to ensure sand supply. Saying that the construction workers are being misled by the Opposition parties, the minister said the government will improve the sand supply soon.

Jana Sena leader Pasupuleti Usha Kiran called upon all construction workers to participate in the long march to be conducted by Pawan Kalyan in the city on November 3.

Naidu expresses shock over suicide of workers
Expressing shock over the alleged suicide of two masons, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that the YSRC government was working in the direction of filling the pockets of the ruling party leaders instead of taking measures to end sand scarcity.

“Suicide of masons Brahmaji and Venkata Rao on the eve of Deepavai festival shocked me. Life is more valuable. Suicides are not at all a solution for the problem. Don’t take such hasty decisions. The TDP and myself will be with you and let us continue the fight against the negligent YSRC government and irregularities in sand supply,’’ Naidu tweeted

Residents foil illegal sand transportation
KAKINADA: Locals and construction workers foiled illegal transportation of sand in Kakinada rural limits on Saturday. They blocked tractors carrying sand and informed Kakinada Town police. Sub-inspector Rammohan Reddy said 22 tractors carrying sand were seized. He also said they have no official papers to transport sand.  

When contacted, Mines and Geology department Deputy Director KLV Prasad said that the matter has not come to his notice. Sources said illegal sand is being sold at Rs 7,500 per unit in East Godavari district

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Botcha Satyanarayana Mopidevi Venkataramana Jana Sena Party sand mining sand supply Andhra sand supply Avanthi Srinivas
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp