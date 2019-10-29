25000 kids test positive for vision defects in Srikakulam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: As part of YSR Kanti Velugu programme, district school officials with the support of the Health department conducted preliminary eye screening tests in 3,874 schools, including 583 private schools. About 24,890 schoolchildren were tested with vision defects.

Students tested for refractive errors will undergo second-level tests by ophthalmologists, scheduled from November 1 in the school complex centres. About 2,51,323 students from government schools and 1,49,421 students from private schools were covered in the screening drive. The preliminary screening tests were conducted on the students from October 10 to 17 and the data was uploaded by October 25.

As many as 3,016 ASHA workers and 791 ANMs assisted the schoolteachers during the screening. Similarly, the schoolteachers, particularly science teachers, received training along with the ANMs and ASHA workers by the ophthalmic officers prior to launching the screening drive. Officials conducted vision screening tests at 4,181 villages in 473 sub-centres in the district. The students, who tested for refractive errors, would be shifted to the school complex centres for the second-level screening. The district has about 295 school complex centres.

The second-level tests by the teams would be continued for one-and-a-half months from November 1, District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) M Chenchayya said. He also said the government deployed more than 30 teams in the district for conducting the second-level vision tests. Separates dates will be announced for the second level tests in various school complex centres soon, the DM&HO added. After the tests, a prescription will be uploaded on the website and based on the prescription, spectacles would be provided. “We are planning to cover about 20 students by each team in the second-level tests daily,” he added.