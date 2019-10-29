Andhra Pradesh government issues notification for second phase of village volunteer recruitment drive

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The State government has issued a notification for the second phase of the village volunteer (VV) recruitment drive as part of which, 900 posts are likely to be filled in Prakasam district and 9,670 across the State. The government decided to proceed with phase 2 after several posts remained vacant at the end of the first placement drive.

Applications for the posts will be received from November 1 to 10 and the screening process will be completed by November 15. Interviews for the eligible candidates will be held from November 16 till November 20 and the list of selected candidates will be released on November 22. After completing a week-long training programme, the newly appointed candidates will join their duties on December 1.

“As per government regulations, applications from interested candidates will be received from November 1 till November 15. This entire process will be completed by the end of the month and the newly appointed volunteers should join their duties on December 1. Around 900 village volunteers are likely to be appointed during the second phase across the district,” a District Collectorate official said.

In phase one, around 8,000 candidates received appointments in the district. However, some were unable to apply within the stipulated time. Also, some were found ineligible, leaving nearly 900 posts vacant.