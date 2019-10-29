Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chilakaluripet MLA seeks inquiry after finding only one nurse at primary health centre in Kavuru

Chilakaluripet MLA Vidadala Rajani on Monday conducted surprise inspections at Zilla Parishad High School, Aanganwadi and primary health centre (PHC) in Kavuru of the rural mandal. 

Published: 29th October 2019 06:37 AM

By Express News Service

At the PHC, she observed only one staff, nurse L Malleswari, was on duty and the remaining, though had signed in the register to mark their attendance, were absent. Taking a serious note of this, Rajani directed officials concerned to take appropriate action and conduct an inquiry. 

She observed that no patient was present in the hospital due to the absence of the staffers. She inquired with the locals about the availability of medicines at the dispensary and also checked the outpatient register. She asked the staffers and doctors to offer the best treatment to the patients and warned them of lodging complaints with the higher officials if there was any negligence on the doctors’ part.

During her visit to the school, she expressed displeasure about the presence of damaged almirahs and bicycles kept inside the classrooms and asked the teachers to shift them instead to the headmaster’s cabin. She inspected the kitchen and toilet facilities on the premises and asked the school authority to complete the remaining works under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in the stipulated time. 

At the Anganwadi, she saw students sleeping on the floor and directed the officials to arrange blankets, chairs and other goods for the kids. Directing the officers to allot funds for the purchase of required material, she stated she would inspect the centre again within a week.   
 

