Expert panel seeks views on urban development in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The expert committee constituted by the State government to take a quick review of development plans in the entire State, including capital Amaravati, has urged people to send their suggestions to it. The government constituted the committee with experts in urban planning on September 13. It was asked to suggest a comprehensive development strategy for the all-round development of the State.

Retired IAS officer GN Rao, who is the convenor of the expert committee, on Monday said people can send their suggestions and opinions to it before November 11. Suggestions can be mailed to the expertcommittee2019@gmail.com and letters can be sent to Door No 56-15-53, Vinayaka Temple Road, Patamata, Vijayawada - 520010.

The members of the committee include Prof KT Ravindran, Retired Dean & Head of Department of Urban Design at School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, Prof Mahavir, Dean (Academic), School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, Prof HM Shivanand Swamy, faculty of Planning & Director of Centre of Excellence in Urban Transport, CEPT, Ahmedabad, Dr Anjali Mohan, Urban and Regional Planner, INDE, Bangalore, and KB Arunachalam, Retired Chief Urban Planner, Chennai, besides a co-opted member who is an expert in environmental issues and flood management. The committee has to submit its report to the government within six weeks.

