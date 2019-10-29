Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rain forecast for Rayalseema in next 24 hours

For the next 24 hours, the IMD has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rain in Rayalaseema.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

IMD has predicted heavy rainfall today at isolated parts of the state today.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the next 24 hours, the IMD has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rain in Rayalaseema. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are likely to witness thunderstorm and lightning activity due to easterly waves. 

Currently, a trough of low at mean sea level lies as low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast. Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid­-tropospheric levels. It is likely to become more marked over Comorin area and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep and ­Maldives.

“Due to the prevailing easterly waves, there will be moisture on land, which results in thunderstorm activity and rains at isolated places,” said IMD Director K Naga Ratna. Also the trough over southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast will hit Rayalaseema with heavy rains at isolated places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMD heavy rain Rayalaseema Coastal Andhra Pradesh Bay of Bengal
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp