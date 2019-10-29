Heavy rain forecast for Rayalseema in next 24 hours

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the next 24 hours, the IMD has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rain in Rayalaseema. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are likely to witness thunderstorm and lightning activity due to easterly waves.
Currently, a trough of low at mean sea level lies as low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast. Associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. It is likely to become more marked over Comorin area and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours. It is likely to concentrate into a depression over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep and Maldives.
“Due to the prevailing easterly waves, there will be moisture on land, which results in thunderstorm activity and rains at isolated places,” said IMD Director K Naga Ratna. Also the trough over southwest Bay of Bengal off south Sri Lanka coast will hit Rayalaseema with heavy rains at isolated places.