Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rs Two lakh aid to family of worker who ended life due to due to ‘sand crisis'

They demanded that the State government supply sand to stop workers from ending their lives.

Published: 29th October 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

sand mining

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Telugu Desam MLAs Dokka Manikyala Varaprasad and M Giridhar, and former minister Prathipati Pulla Rao donated Rs 2 lakh to the family of construction worker Pollepalli Venkateswarlu, who allegedly committed suicide due to the ‘sand crisis’, in Guntur on Monday.

They demanded that the State government supply sand to stop workers from ending their lives. They alleged that the government was failing supply sand as per the demand, which was the primary cause of the workers’ going through the financial crisis. 

The leaders said the Telugu Desam Party would launch agitations across the State if the State government failed to resolve the issue at the earliest. Other party leaders Naseer Ahmed, Degala Prabhakar, Maddirala Myani and consoled the family members of the deceased.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP MLA Dokka Manikyala Varaprasad M Giridhar Prathipati Pulla Rao sand crisis
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp