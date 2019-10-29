Sholay inspiration? Andhra man climbs atop mobile tower to talk to wife who left him

By ANI

PRAKASAM: A man allegedly climbed a mobile tower in Prakasam District on Tuesday to talk to his wife who had left him soon after their marriage.

According to the police, Namala Chandu (27) married Vijayalakshmi (25) two months ago. However, she could not adjust with him so she came back to her parents in Annambhotlavari Palli village in Prakasam District.

"Today morning, Chandu went to Vijayalakshmi's village and climbed a cell phone tower. Vijayalakshmi came to talk to him but now he wants that his wife should talk to his parent. Until then he says that he won't get down the tower," said D Ranganath, Parchu Sub Inspector.

According to the police official, Vijayalakshmi has filed a petition under section 498 A in Parchur police station. Meanwhile, Chandu's family filed an SC/ST atrocity case against Vijayalakshmi at Nallapadu police station.

"Chandu had in past tried to convince and call his wife back. He has also attempted suicide several times to threaten and get her back. He had once consumed sleeping pills, once he tried to slice his wrist, once he had even consumed pesticide and once he had slept on the railway track," said Ranganath.

The police are trying to get him down the tower. The police official said that they will register an FIR and file a case against Chandu once he gets down.