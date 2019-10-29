SpiceJet, Scoot introduce new flights from Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: SpiceJet and Scoot Airlines launched new services from Visakhapatnam on Diwali on Sunday. SpiceJet service from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada were formally launched in the morning when Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana cut the cake to mark the occasion. SpiceJet flight to Vijayawada will run on six days a week except Tuesday.

The flight will take off from Visakhapatnam at 8.30 am and land in Gannavaram at 9.30 am. At Gannavaram it will take off at 9.50 am to reach Visakhapatnam at 11 am.

Addressing the gathering, Satyanarayana said they will impress on the Union government to introduce more flights from Visakhapatnam to increase connectivity to the city.