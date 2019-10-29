Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC Jammalamadugu MLA examines 30 patients at government general hospital

YSRC Jammalamadugu MLA M Sudhir Reddy examined around 30 patients at the government general hospital (GGH) in Jammalamadugu on Monday.

YSRC Jammalamadugu MLA M Sudhir Reddy examined the patients (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: YSRC Jammalamadugu MLA M Sudhir Reddy examined around 30 patients at the government general hospital (GGH) in Jammalamadugu on Monday. The MLA visited the hospital around 9:30 am and noticed a large number of patients waiting at the outpatient (OP) ward. 

After realising that the doctor has not yet come to the hospital. The MLA, who is also a doctor, examined around 30 patients at the OP ward. The MLA admitted that there was a shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in the hospital. He stated that proposals to fill vacant posts were sent to the government. He informed that orders have been issued to upgrade the 50-bed GGH into a 100-bed hospital.

Responding to the allegations of former minister C Adinarayana Reddy on inadequate facilities at the GGH, he said that steps are being taken to fill vacant posts. 

Comments

