Home States Andhra Pradesh

1,400 acres needed for housing scheme in Prakasam

 In order to fulfil the State government’s promise of providing ‘house for all’, nearly 1400 acres of land is required, which will be handed over to the selected beneficiaries by the government.

Published: 30th October 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi housing scheme

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In order to fulfil the State government’s promise of providing ‘house for all’, nearly 1400 acres of land is required, which will be handed over to the selected beneficiaries by the government.

As such, the officials concerned are busy finalising the list of eligible candidates as soon as possible because Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that his government will distribute house allocation certificates by the next ‘Ugadi’.

As per records, the authorities have already identified 900 acres of land belonging to the government and search is on for the required 500 acres. The government has even decided to purchase lands from private individuals to ensure completion of the scheme in the district. 

Three months back, a survey of BPL households was conducted in which 1.37 lakh families were found to be eligible. However, post online cross-checking the figures were trimmed down to 70,900. 

A special housing scheme website was set up in which potential benefactors could upload their details. Once the name was entered, details related to the person’s background were displayed on the screen. This helped in eliminating a lot of names from the list. Now, with these findings, the authorities plan to prepare the final list of beneficiaries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
house for all Andhra Pradesh government Ugadi Jagan Mohan Reddy BPL
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp