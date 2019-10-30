Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Accused' offered Rs 50,000 to journalist to settle issue, but he wanted 'Rs two lakh’

 The Tuni police on Tuesday arrested six persons in connection with the murder of a journalist on October 15. 

Published: 30th October 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The Tuni police on Tuesday arrested six persons in connection with the murder of a journalist on October 15. 

Disclosing details of the case at Tuni police station, East Godavari SP Nayeem Asmi said the prime accused had personal conflicts with K Satya Narayana, who worked with a vernacular daily. Three of the six arrested were old offenders and cases were registered against them in police stations in East Godavari and Visakhapatnam. 

During the investigation, it was found out that the six persons, including MLA Dadisetti Raja, who were mentioned in the FIR lodged by the family of slain journalist a day after the murder, had nothing to do with it. 

As many as seven persons were involved in the crime, and one of them was absconding. 
The police named all the seven accused: Vangalapudi Gowri Venkata Ramana and Madagala Dorababu (from Tuni); Sakuru Durga (from Visakhapatnam); Penumutchu Siva Ramakrishna (from Payakaraopeta); and Alladi Babji, Gangisetti Jogi Suresh and Bokkisa Ramesh (from Nakkapalli). 

Venkata Ramana had reportedly offered Rs 50,000 to Satya Narayana, the scribe, to settle an issue. However, the latter declined and demanded Rs 2 lakh. Satya Narayana had also blackmailed Dorababu in the issue. Then both the accused conspired to eliminate Satya Narayana with the help of five others. An attack was made on him on September 15 night, leading to his death. 
Dorababu is the only accused who is still absconding. Those arrested were produced before a local court. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tuni police journalist murder East Godavari SP
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp