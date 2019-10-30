Andhra Pradesh CMO team to visit all districts to ensure smooth implementation of Spandana programme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that the response to the Spandana programme is very good, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said a senior official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) along with police officials will tour all districts to interact with officials and ensure effective implementation of the grievance redressal system.

Reviewing the progress of Spandana, Jagan said Secretary in the CMO Solomon Arokiaraj, along with police and other officials, will start visiting districts from November 5 to interact with mandal revenue officers, municipal commissioners and other field-level officers.

“They will tell officials on the steps to be taken for resolving the issues that come up during Spandana. The field-level officers will be trained on the standard operating procedures to be followed in solving the problems of the people,’’ the Chief Minister explained.

Asking the district collectors and superintendents of police to take steps to dispose of the petitions, he said the collectors and SPs will earn good name if they effectively resolve the problems of the people. “You (Collectors and SPs) are my eyes and ears. If your functioning is good, my government will get a good name,’’ Jagan observed. He directed the officials to ensure that there is no corruption in the offices of the MROs, municipal commissioners, collectors and SPs.

“A smile on the faces on the officials while receiving representations from the public will ensure 50 per cent of good governance and curbing corruption will ensure the remaining 50 per cent,’’ the Chief Minister opined.

The officials were told to display names of beneficiaries of new pension schemes, new ration cards and new house sites in the village secretariats. “The display board should also have details of whom to apply if a genuine beneficiary is left out from the scheme,’’ Jagan said.

He also wanted them to keep computers, scanners and lamination printers ready at the village secretariats so that pension and ration cards could be printed there from January 1. He also wanted the officials to ensure that quality seeds and manure were made available to farmers and modern farming techniques are taught to them.

The government will fill the posts of 19,000 village volunteers in urban areas and 9,000 in rural areas by November third week.

The Chief Minister also directed the district collectors to focus on Rythu Bharosa programme. Mistakes in Aadhaar seeding and other problems have to be rectified by November 15. The officials told the Chief Minister that efforts were being made to reopen the bank accounts of 1.87 lakh farmers so that Rythu Bharosa funds could be disbursed to them. Similarly, efforts were being made to correct Aadhaar details of 4.89 lakh farmers.