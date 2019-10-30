Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's expert committee on education urges state government to train teachers in English

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The expert committee on education, which met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, emphasised the need for imparting training to teachers in English as the State government is all set to introduce English medium for class 1 to 8 in every school from the next academic year.

Professor N Balakrishnan, Chairman of the committee, made a representation on the actions to be taken by the government to strengthen the educational system. So far, the committee members have met six times and toured at the field level several times. 

The expert committee said that a huge amount of money has to be spent on strengthening the government education system. “The expert committee found that the infrastructure in public schools is in poor condition and teaching practices are defective. Hence, there is a need to improve teaching skills,’’ an official release said. The admission rate in government schools is only 49.28 per cent. “However, when it comes to student admission in private schools, it is 43 per cent, the highest in the country. In spite of such high rate of admission in private institutions, there is no transparency and no proper monitoring of private education institutions. There is a significant need to improve private teacher training institutes,’’ the committee felt.

A huge amount of money should be invested on digital education and teachers should be trained for the same, the committee said and added that every child between 6 and 16 years in the State should study in schools. 

Praising the government’s actions on the educational system such as Amma Vodi and Navaratnalu, the committee urged it to establish commissions in schools to guide students in higher education. 
It also praised the steps being taken by the government for the implementation of the Right to Education Act.

