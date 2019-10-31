Andhra Pradesh cabinet clears Rs 6,455 crore funding for ‘Amma vodi’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat on Wednesday approved several crucial decisions, including Mission Build Andhra Pradesh, clearance for spending Rs 6,455 crore in the current fiscal under the ‘Jagananna Amma Vodi’ scheme, YSR lifetime achievement awards, constitution of a mission for purification of all the canals originating from Godavari and Krishna rivers.

The Cabinet also cancelled the allotment of 13.83 acres of land to Lulu group in prime location of Visakhapatnam city and 498.93 acres given to VBC fertilisers in Jaggaiahpet of Krishna district. The land allotments were made during the previous TDP regime.

Disclosing the details of the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said that the Council of Ministers approved Mission Build Andhra Pradesh. The State government will enter into an agreement with the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC). Under this mission, the government land lying vacant will be kept for sale and the money generated through it will be utilised for implementation of priority schemes like Navaratnalu, Naadu-Nedu and other infrastructure projects. The intention behind the mission is to ensure self-reliance of the State, he said.Salient features of the Mission Build AP include improving human development index, infrastructure development, raising living standards of the people.

The government prepared a plan for entering into an agreement with the NBCC and to implement the infrastructure development.As lands belonging to several government departments, public enterprises and corporations are lying vacant, they have become vulnerable to encroachment, illegal usage and legal disputes due to lack of coordination between departments. With valuable lands, particularly in urban areas, being occupied by encroachers, the government decided to sell them for funding development and welfare schemes, he said.As the NBCC has experience in effective usage of the vacant lands, the State government decided to enter into an agreement with it, the minister said. The NBCC, an organisation of the Centre, has constructed residential colonies and offices in various parts of Delhi city.

As the government set to implement ‘Jagananna Amma Vodi’ from January 2020, under which Rs 15,000 will be given to mothers sending their wards to school, the Cabinet approved Rs 6,455 crore funding for the same. Even if mothers do not possess a white ration card or an Aadhaar card and are below the poverty line, their application would be taken into consideration for providing the benefit. The amount would be deposited in the unencumbered bank accounts of beneficiary mothers as soon as the Chief Minister launches the scheme in January.

The Cabinet approved to honour those making outstanding contribution in different fields like education, medicine, science, engineering, civil services, commerce, industry, literature, arts and sports, under YSR Lifetime Achievement.

The government through a committee will select the award winners and will honour them by presenting them a memento and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. As many as 100 personalities will be selected for the award and 50 of them will be felicitated on January 26 (Republic Day) and the remaining 50 on August 15 (Independence Day).

The Cabinet decided to cancel the GO through which 4,98.93 acres of land at Jayantipuram village in Jaggaiahpet mandal was allocated to the kin of Hindupur TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna by the previous TDP government. Minister Perni Venkatramaiah alleged that apart from giving the lands at low cost, the previous government also attempted to include the area under the ambit of CRDA. The Cabinet felt the decision was unethical and cancelled the land allocation, he said.

On the Cabinet decision to cancel the GO allotting 13.83 acres of land to Lulu group in Visakhapatnam, the minister said while the market value of the land was Rs 50 crore per acre, the previous government gave it at a cheap price.Amid sand scarcity, the Cabinet decided to increase the production of robot/M sand by encouraging stone crushing units.

Those coming forward for upgradation of their existing stone crushing units for taking up robot/M sand production, the government will extend ‘Pavala Vaddi’ (25 paise interest) on the loans ranging between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1.50 crore taken by them for buying the necessary machinery. The government will allocate Rs 186.5 crore for this purpose and will purchase some quantity of the robot sand from the units for government development works.

key moves

Lifetime achievement award for eminent persons

Hike in wages of sanitary workers

Cancels land allotted to Lulu group and kin of MLA Balakrishna

Aid hike to Haj, Jerusalem pilgrims