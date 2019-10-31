Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh cabinet clears Rs 6,455 crore funding for ‘Amma vodi’

Disclosing the details of the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said that the Council of Ministers approved Mission Build Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 31st October 2019 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat on Wednesday approved several crucial decisions, including Mission Build Andhra Pradesh, clearance for spending Rs 6,455 crore in the current fiscal under the ‘Jagananna Amma Vodi’ scheme, YSR lifetime achievement awards, constitution of a mission for purification of all the canals originating from Godavari and Krishna rivers.

The Cabinet also cancelled the allotment of 13.83 acres of land to Lulu group in prime location of Visakhapatnam city and 498.93 acres given to VBC fertilisers in Jaggaiahpet of Krishna district. The land allotments were made during the previous TDP regime.

Disclosing the details of the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said that the Council of Ministers approved Mission Build Andhra Pradesh. The State government will enter into an agreement with the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC). Under this mission, the government land lying vacant will be kept for sale and the money generated through it will be utilised for implementation of priority schemes like Navaratnalu, Naadu-Nedu and other infrastructure projects. The intention behind the mission is to ensure self-reliance of the State, he said.Salient features of the Mission Build AP include improving human development index, infrastructure development, raising living standards of the people.

The government prepared a plan for entering into an agreement with the NBCC and to implement the infrastructure development.As lands belonging to several government departments, public enterprises and corporations are lying vacant, they have become vulnerable to encroachment, illegal usage and legal disputes due to lack of coordination between departments. With valuable lands, particularly in urban areas, being occupied by encroachers, the government decided to sell them for funding development and welfare schemes, he said.As the NBCC has experience in effective usage of the vacant lands, the State government decided to enter into an agreement with it, the minister said. The NBCC, an organisation of the Centre, has constructed residential colonies and offices in various parts of Delhi city.

As the government set to implement ‘Jagananna Amma Vodi’ from January 2020,  under which Rs 15,000 will be given to mothers sending their wards to school, the Cabinet approved Rs 6,455 crore funding for the same. Even if mothers do not possess a white ration card or an Aadhaar card and are below the poverty line, their application would be taken into consideration for providing the benefit. The amount would be deposited in the unencumbered bank accounts of beneficiary mothers as soon as the Chief Minister launches the scheme in January.

The Cabinet approved to honour those making outstanding contribution in different fields like education, medicine, science, engineering, civil services, commerce, industry, literature, arts and sports, under YSR Lifetime Achievement.

The government through a committee will select the award winners and will honour them by presenting them a memento and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. As many as 100 personalities will be selected for the award and 50 of them will be felicitated on January 26 (Republic Day) and the remaining 50 on August 15 (Independence Day).

The Cabinet decided to cancel the GO through which 4,98.93 acres of land at Jayantipuram village in Jaggaiahpet mandal was allocated to the kin of Hindupur TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna by the previous TDP government. Minister Perni Venkatramaiah alleged that apart from giving the lands at low cost, the previous government also attempted to include the area under the ambit of CRDA. The Cabinet felt the decision was unethical and cancelled the land allocation, he said.

On the Cabinet decision to cancel the GO allotting 13.83 acres of land to Lulu group in Visakhapatnam, the minister said while the market value of the land was Rs 50 crore per acre, the previous government gave it at a cheap price.Amid sand scarcity, the Cabinet decided to increase the production of robot/M sand by encouraging stone crushing units.

Those coming forward for upgradation of their existing stone crushing units for taking up robot/M sand production, the government will extend ‘Pavala Vaddi’ (25 paise interest) on the loans ranging between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1.50 crore taken by them for buying the necessary machinery. The government will allocate Rs 186.5 crore for this purpose and will purchase some quantity of the robot sand from the units for government development works.

key moves
Lifetime achievement award for eminent persons
Hike in wages of sanitary workers
Cancels land allotted to Lulu group and kin of MLA Balakrishna
Aid hike to Haj, Jerusalem pilgrims

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh cabinet YS Jagan Mohan Reddy YSR lifetime achievement awards TDP National Building Construction Corporation NBCC
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp