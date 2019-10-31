Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pilli Subash Chandra Bose calls Vizag Anti Corruption Bureau officials dacoits

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) came under severe criticism from Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Pilli Subash Chandra Bose for its ‘deliberate’ attempt to trap a sub-registrar at Madhurawada of Visakhapatnam. The incident prompted the Deputy CM and Revenue Minister to observe that dacoits were better than the DSP, CI and constables of the ACB in Visakhapatnam.

Officials of the ACB reportedly raided the sub-registrar office at Madhurawada on October 9 and placed `61,500 in the record room in their attempt to foist false case against sub-registrar T Tarakesh. However, the ACB sleuths decided against ‘trapping’ the official following the refusal of the middlemen they engaged to be witness in the case. But, they continued to harass the staff in the sub-registrar office in the name of inquiry and also brought pressure on the Stamps and Registration DIG to get Tarakesh transferred to Tekkali in Srikakulam district. However, he was transferred back to Madhurawada after some days.

After entering the sub-registrar’s office when Tarakesh was preparing to leave, while ACB inspector Gafoor intercepted him in the room, DSP Rangaraju searched the premises. As they found no cash, Gafoor went outside, came back carrying Rs 61,500 and placed the cash in the record room as part of the plan to trap the sub-registrar.

As the whole episode was recorded on the CC camera on the office premises, Tarakesh approached the Deputy CM on Tuesday along with the evidence.After going through the footage, the Deputy CM came to the conclusion that the ACB officials hatched a conspiracy to book the sub-registrar. He immediately spoke to the ACB DG over phone and also sent a letter seeking action against the officials.

“The ACB DSP, CI and constables are worse than dacoits. How can they resort to such cruel methods against an honest official? They should be suspended immediately and criminal cases should be filed against them,’’ he said.

Stating that the government recruits sub-registrars through the Public Service Commission and expects to generate revenue, the minister said it’s unfortunate that document writers and other staff collude to tarnish the image of officials discharging their duties honestly.

He also found fault with the Visakhapatnam Stamps and Registration DIG for transferring Tarakesh succumbing to the pressure from the ACB. “The DIG should have reported the matter to the government. Who asked him to transfer the official? Being in a high position, the DIG was supposed to protect his honest officials. But, in this episode, I understand all of them have colluded,’’ Bose said and added that action will be initiated against the DIG as well. It is learnt that Bose also took the issue to the notice of the Cabinet, which met on Saturday.

After the Cabinet meeting, Bose called on Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha and submitted her a file with evidence against the ACB officials and felt that there is no need for inquiry and action should be initiated against them.

Meanwhile, the government issued orders transferring DIG A Ravindranath. Reacting to the controversial comments of Subash Chandra Bose, ACB Director General (DG) Kumar Vishwajeet said a departmental inquiry will be ordered soon into the incident and maintained that the video proof submitted by sub-registrar T Tarakesh to the Deputy CM is not conclusive evidence and cannot be used to comment on the entire department.

When TNIE contacted, Vishwajeet remained sceptical about the incident and assured that the officials in question will be punished if they are found guilty. He further reiterated that ACB is committed to curbing corrupt practices by government officials. “I received CCTV footage from Tarakesh and examined it thoroughly. There is no strong evidence of the ACB officials slipping money in the office. However, a detailed inquiry will be ordered soon to find out the facts,” Vishwajeet told TNIE.