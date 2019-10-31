BJP says no to Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan’s rally

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan is trying to involve all the opposition parties in his long march to be taken out in Visakhapatnam on November 3 against government’s “apathy” in resolving the sand scarcity, BJP state vice-president S Vishnuvardhan Reddy said there is no need for the BJP to participate in the proposed protest. The BJP will stage a protest here on November 4.