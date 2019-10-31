BJP says no to Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan’s rally

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan is trying to involve all the opposition parties in his long march to be taken out in Visakhapatnam on November 3 against government’s “apathy” in resolving the sand scarcity, BJP state vice-president S Vishnuvardhan Reddy said there is no need for the BJP to participate in the proposed protest. The BJP will stage a protest here on November 4.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Centre rushes more forces to Ayodhya, asks states to remain alert ahead of SC verdict
Bright sunshine in Rajkot ahead of India-Bangladesh 2nd T20I
Man who set Telangana tahsildar on fire succumbs to burns in Hyderabad's OGH
Slain IS chief Baghdadi's wife revealed group secrets after capture
All 65 Shiv Sena MLAs lodged in Mumbai hotel as Maharashtra slugfest continues
At least seven UP police officers given compulsory retirement for not performing duties properly