CM Jagan Reddy showers sops on his assembly constituency Pulivendula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Showering sops on Pulivendula, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday announced a slew of schemes and funds for the development of his Assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister also asked the officials to look into the possibility of constructing a mall-cum-multiplex in the constituency.

Reviewing the development programmes to be taken up for the development of the constituency with Pulivendula Area Development Agency (PADA) officials, Jagan asked the officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for providing Under Ground Drainage and a Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) facility with `50 crore, covering Pulivendula municipality.

It was also decided to allocate Rs 30 crore for developing schools in Pulivendula constituency under the government’s ‘Now-Then’ initiative, which is aimed at improving infrastructure in the government schools.

The Chief Minister said he would lay the foundation stone for the government medical college in Pulivendula in December. He also said infrastructure will be developed in 11 PHCs, Pulivendula area hospital and Vempalle CHC with `30 crore.