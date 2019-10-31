Heavy rains very likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema for next 24 hrs

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heavy rains are very likely to continue in the districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema for the next 24 hours accompanied by heavy thunderstorms for the next two days. The prevailing easterly and south-easterly winds are being held responsible behind the weather fluctuations.

On Wednesday, several parts of Coastal AP witnessed heavy rains.

The highest average rainfall of 34.3 mm was recorded at Chittoor, followed by 30.2 mm at Nellore, 25.1 mm at Prakasam and 18.8 mm at Kadapa. The oceanic depression over Maldives-Comorin has moved north-westwards. It is likely to further move in the direction past Lakshadweep Islands and intensify into a deep depression within the next 24 hours and turn into into a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 48 hours.

“Easterly and south-easterly winds blowing over the Bay of Bengal are moving towards the Arabian sea. These winds during conversion, form cumulonimbus clouds resulting in thunderstorms and heavy rains,” an IMD official told TNIE.