Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam administration seeks permission sought for sand mining at 22 locations

The officials may also allow mining in patta lands owned by farmers or other individuals, if necessary.

Published: 31st October 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: To act on the sand scarcity in the district, the Prakasam administration has sought permission for mining at 22 sand reaches. Banks of all rivers and rivulets–Gundlakamma, Paleru, Sagileru, Musi and Manneru–in the district are filled with sand, but mining is presently not possible at many places due to continuous rains.

The officials, who are making arrangements to issue permission for mining in K Bitragunta (Jarugumilli mandal), Chinaganjam, Vetapalem, Mundlamur, Kandukur and Ulavapadu, have submitted proposals for the same to the government. Sand exploration could be done in 23 mandals of the district.

Presently, the sand reach at Mallavaram is able to provide 1,000 metric tons per day. However, the daily requirement for construction activities in Prakasam is between 3,500-4,000 metric tons. The officials may also allow mining in patta lands owned by farmers or other individuals, if necessary.

As per the guidelines in the new sand policy, which is yet to be implemented, 50 tonnes of sand would be supplied for construction of a house in 1,000 sqft. The consumer would have to enter details of their house and the system would automatically generate bill, along with details of quantity to be supplied. The consumer can book only 20 tons of sand for a duration of 72 hours. The consumer need to pay `1,675 for one sand-filled tractor, excluding the transportation cost.

“All the consumers are requested to pay online or through DD or Treasury Head A/c no: 0853001020002000000, VS Service Code: 4008, APMDC. Only after showing online receipts to the official concerned, can one get the sand delivered to him,” District Collector Pola Bhaskar said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakasam administration sand mining new sand policy
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp