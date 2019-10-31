Prakasam administration seeks permission sought for sand mining at 22 locations

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: To act on the sand scarcity in the district, the Prakasam administration has sought permission for mining at 22 sand reaches. Banks of all rivers and rivulets–Gundlakamma, Paleru, Sagileru, Musi and Manneru–in the district are filled with sand, but mining is presently not possible at many places due to continuous rains.

The officials, who are making arrangements to issue permission for mining in K Bitragunta (Jarugumilli mandal), Chinaganjam, Vetapalem, Mundlamur, Kandukur and Ulavapadu, have submitted proposals for the same to the government. Sand exploration could be done in 23 mandals of the district.

Presently, the sand reach at Mallavaram is able to provide 1,000 metric tons per day. However, the daily requirement for construction activities in Prakasam is between 3,500-4,000 metric tons. The officials may also allow mining in patta lands owned by farmers or other individuals, if necessary.

As per the guidelines in the new sand policy, which is yet to be implemented, 50 tonnes of sand would be supplied for construction of a house in 1,000 sqft. The consumer would have to enter details of their house and the system would automatically generate bill, along with details of quantity to be supplied. The consumer can book only 20 tons of sand for a duration of 72 hours. The consumer need to pay `1,675 for one sand-filled tractor, excluding the transportation cost.

“All the consumers are requested to pay online or through DD or Treasury Head A/c no: 0853001020002000000, VS Service Code: 4008, APMDC. Only after showing online receipts to the official concerned, can one get the sand delivered to him,” District Collector Pola Bhaskar said.