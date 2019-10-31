Home States Andhra Pradesh

Punters fleeing Ongole Police jump into canal, drown

Prakasam SP orders inquiry; non-local appointed to probe case

Published: 31st October 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Two alleged punters fleeing from police during a raid on a den where a cockfight was being organised, drowned in a canal near Chirala town on Tuesday night. The bodies of the deceased were retrieved on Wednesday morning and shifted to the Chirala government hospital for post-mortem.

Tension prevailed at the hospital when the families of the victims staged a protest demanding action against the sub-inspector of police, who raided the gambling den. Following this, a departmental enquiry was ordered into the incident.

Based on a tip-off that the cockfight was being organised at Vijayanagar Colony, a police team from Eepurupalem led by SI V Sudhakar raided the place at around 7.30 pm. The punters who got wind of the raid fled the place.

Pursued by police, the punters ran helter-skelter and two of them jumped into the canal. It was only late in the night that some locals contacted the police and expressed suspicion that two of the punters might have drowned in the canal. They immediately launched a search operation in the water and abandoned it late in the night.

The expert swimmers engaged by police on Wednesday morning fished out the bodies Chote Irmiah alias Madhu and Manupati Srinivasa Rao. Blaming the police for the death of the youths, the relatives of the victims staged a protest demanding action against the Eepurupalem SI. Police officials assured action against the SI if found guilty and convinced the families to withdraw the protest.

Meanwhile, Prakasam SP Siddhartha Kaushal ordered an inquiry into the incident. Chirala Two Town CI Md Feroze will investigate the case. Darsi sub-divisional police officer K Prakasa Rao has been appointed as the inquiry officer. “After receiving the inquiry report, we will take a decision on further course of action regarding this incident,” Kaushal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chirala government hospital Prakasam SP Siddhartha Kaushal Ongole police
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp