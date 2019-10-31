Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSR Kanti Velugu scheme phase two to start from November 1 to December 13

The second phase of YSR Kanti Velugu scheme covering all school students in the State will be held from November 1 to December 13.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The second phase of YSR Kanti Velugu scheme covering all school students in the State will be held from November 1 to December 13. In phase 1, eye tests were conducted in 56,982 schools. Of the 69,33,525 students in the schools, 64,08,086 students have used YSR Kanti Velugu services. About 4.8 lakh students were found to have eye problems.

As per the directions of the Chief Minister, Intermediate students, numbering around 10 lakh, will also be covered in the second phase. In phase 1, the primary basic screening of school children was conducted from October 10 to 16.

In Phase 2, secondary screening and prescription of glasses or advanced treatments will be provided for the children who were diagnosed with eye problems.

From Phase 3 to Phase 6, with a target to cover one crore population in each phase, primary mass eye screening, prescription and distribution of spectacles, secondary and tertiary treatments such as cataract surgeries, diabetic retinopathy etc will be provided from February 1, 2020 to January 31, 2022, with six months period in each phase.

It is estimated that about Rs 560.88 crore is needed for the scheme, under which the entire population of the State will be covered.

Estimated figure 53,05,461 Uncorrected refractive errors
26,52,730 Operable cataracts
26,52,730 Other eye conditions
1,06,10,922 Uncorrected presbyopia
2,12,21,844 Total

Rs 560.88 cr for the scheme
It is estimated that about Rs 560.88 crore is needed for the scheme, under which the entire population of the State will be covered.

