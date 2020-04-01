STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
43 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally rises to 87

West Godavari district, which did not have a single COVID-19 case till Tuesday, recorded 13 positive cases while Kadapa district too reported 15.

Published: 01st April 2020 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 12:54 PM

Arrangement of beds and inspection of quarantine center at Padmavathi Nilayam near Tiruchanoor on Tuesday

Arrangement of beds and inspection of quarantine center at Padmavathi Nilayam near Tiruchanoor on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the biggest surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the State so far, 43 persons
tested positive for coronavirus since Tuesday night, taking the total number of infectees in AP to 87. Among the 43 new cases, Kadapa and West Godavari districts, which till now had not recorded any positive case, accounted for the most number of cases. Kadapa recorded 15 positive cases while West Godavari recorded 13 cases.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW LIVE COVERAGE OF COVID-19

According to a medical bulletin (till 10 am) released by the government on Wednesday, apart from 15 and 13 cases in Kadapa and West Godavari districts respectively, five positive cases were from Chittoor district, four from Prakasam, two each from Nellore and East Godavari districts and one each from Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts.

Since 9 pm on Tuesday, 373 samples were tested of which 43 came positive, the bulletin said.

For the second consecutive day, AP witnessed a sudden spike in the positive cases. On Tuesday, the State recorded 21 positive cases.

Meanwhile, the administrations of Kadapa and West Godavari districts have initiated containment measures in the areas around the patients’ houses.

Even as there was a spike in the number of cases, which was attributed to the samples of persons who attended the Tabilghi Jamaat meet in Nizamuddin positive, the state government still now does not has the exact number of attendees to the meet. Sources indicate there might be around 700 people who have attended the meet and around 85 are yet to be traced.

