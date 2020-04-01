74 admitted to Gandhi, Fever hospitals

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After five deaths due to Covid-19 in a single day on Monday of those who attended a religious congregation in Delhi, the state government went on a hunt for the others who attended the convention in the middle of March even as the samples of 15 of those who took part in the prayers and who had already been quarantined tested positive on Tuesday.

The spike in positive cases, all of them being those who attended the Markaz, came as a chilling development as the total positive cases went up to 97.

Of them, 14 have been discharged and six have died. That left 77 active positive cases.

The officials and the police fanned out to different parts of the state identifying those who attended the congregation at the Markaz in Nizamuddin in Delhi and ended up shifting 96 of them to quarantine centres.

They included 74 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area. The authorities identified 1030 people as having attended Markaz meet from the state.

The people picked up in Hyderabad have been admitted to Gandhi and Chest Hospitals by Surveillance Teams formed by the Surveillance Teams formed by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

These 74 persons were among 603 persons who returned to Hyderabad.

They included one section officer in Animal Husbandry department from Secretariat. After he was picked up from secretariat, the GHMC officials had disinfected the entire BRK Bhavan which houses the secretariat.

As many as 200 Surveillance Teams have traced 463 houses. They could not find others as addresses were incomplete but the search would continue on Wednesday.

Charminar zone topped the list with 170 persons attending the meet in Delhi, followed by Khairatabad (119), Secunderabad (60), Kukatpally (40), Serilingampally (22) and L B Nagar (16). Meanwhile, Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said that the state government was identifying and quarantining all those who attended the Nizamuddin meeting.