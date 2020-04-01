STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

74 admitted to Gandhi, Fever hospitals

The spike in positive cases, all of them being those who attended the Markaz, came as a chilling development as the total positive cases went up to 97.

Published: 01st April 2020 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After five deaths due to Covid-19 in a single day on Monday of those who attended a religious congregation in Delhi, the state government went on a hunt for the others who attended the convention in the middle of March even as the samples of 15 of those who took part in the prayers and who had already been quarantined tested positive on Tuesday. 

The spike in positive cases, all of them being those who attended the Markaz, came as a chilling development as the total positive cases went up to 97.

Of them, 14 have been discharged and six have died. That left 77 active positive cases.

The officials and the police fanned out to different parts of the state identifying those who attended the congregation at the Markaz in Nizamuddin in Delhi and ended up shifting  96 of them to quarantine centres.

They included 74 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area.  The authorities identified 1030 people as having attended Markaz meet from the state.

The people picked up in Hyderabad have been admitted to Gandhi and Chest Hospitals by Surveillance Teams formed by the Surveillance Teams formed by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

These 74 persons were among 603 persons who returned to Hyderabad.

They included one section officer in Animal Husbandry department from Secretariat. After he was picked up from secretariat, the GHMC officials had disinfected the entire BRK Bhavan which houses the secretariat.

As many as 200 Surveillance Teams have traced 463 houses. They could not find others as addresses were incomplete but the search would continue on Wednesday.

Charminar zone topped the list with 170 persons attending the meet in Delhi, followed by Khairatabad (119), Secunderabad (60), Kukatpally (40), Serilingampally (22) and L B Nagar (16). Meanwhile, Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said that the state government was identifying and quarantining all those who attended the Nizamuddin meeting. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp