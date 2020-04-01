Andhra Pradesh government to procure banana, tomato from farmers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As a temporary measure, the State government has instructed officials to procure agricultural produce from the farmers, particularly, perishable products.

During a review meeting with officials on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to procure banana and tomato crops from farmers.

Farmers are facing problems with the crops that cannot be stored, he said and ordered the officials to resolve the issue considering it as a top priority.

The government is keen on providing MSP for agriculture produce.

The officials briefed the CM that fruit vendors are being allowed to sell and farmers will be benefitted from this as the retail business is functional even during the lockdown.

He directed them to set up a distribution network by coordinating from the village to the city level and supply the goods based on demand in the respective villages and cities.

He sought details on aqua and agriculture-related sectors.