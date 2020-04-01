Andhra Pradesh: Record 67 positive coronavirus cases in a day take state's tally to 111

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State crossed the 100 mark with 67 more cases recorded since Tuesday night. The tally stood at 111 with Guntur district topping the list with 20 cases.

Among the 67 new cases, Kadapa and West Godavari districts, which till Tuesday did not record a single positive case, accounted for the most number of cases. Kadapa recorded 15 positive cases and West Godavari 14.

According to a medical bulletin released by the State government on Wednesday night, apart from 15 and 14 cases in Kadapa and West Godavari districts respectively, Guntur recorded 11 fresh cases. Five positive cases are reported from Chittoor and East Godavari districts, four from Prakasam and one from Visakhapatnam district.

The bulletin said that these 67 positive cases related to the samples were tested from 9 pm on Tuesday. Majority of the people tested positive on Tuesday attended Tablighi Jamaat meeting held in Nizamuddin on March 15 and 16.

The fresh cases also include the direct contacts of the attendees of the Jamaat meeting. It may be recalled that AP witnessed a sudden spike in the COVID-19 positive cases for the past couple of days and on Tuesday, the State recorded 21 positive cases. Meanwhile, officials continued to track the direct contacts of the attendees and others who developed symptoms of the virus.

In Guntur, 76 persons from various parts of the district, including Macherla, Tadikonda, Narasaraopet and Guntur city, were shifted to isolation wards as they were found with symptoms of Covid-19. Similarly in Anantapur, 61 persons were shifted to isolation wards.

In Ongole, which recorded the highest number of cases apart from Kadapa, officials launched a house to house survey in Zilla Parishad Colony, Indiramma Colony, Islampeta, Ballamitta and Kabela areas, Chimakurthy, Chirala, Kunkalamarru village of Karamchedu mandal and Kandukur and in urban colony of Kanigiri after fresh positive cases were recorded. Similarly in Visakhapatnam, 19 more persons with coronavirus symptoms were shifted to isolation wards.

Youth shifted to hospital

TIRUMALA: Tirumala police along with health officials shifted an engineering student with fever and cough from his residence in Balaji Nagar to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital. The youngster who is pursuing an engineering course in Punjab University, returned to the State on March 21.

After receiving information that the youth has coronavirus symptoms, locals alerted the police. Along with health officials, police shifted to the boy to Ruia Hospital. Samples were taken from the youngster for testing. The youth was admitted to the isolation ward and his condition is stable, the officials said.