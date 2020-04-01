COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh to defer salaries of government employees

By ANI

AMARAVATI: In wake of ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing strain on resources, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued an order on Wednesday deferring the salaries of government employees, including the Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers and IAS officers.

The order shall come into force for the month of March 2020, payable in the month of April 2020 and will continue to be in force till further orders.

The deferment of salaries/wages, remuneration, honorarium and pensions on a gross basis are as follows; 100% deferment in respect of Chief Minister, Ministers, MLAs, MLC, chairperson and members of all corporations, elected representatives of all local bodies and people holding equivalent posts; 60% deferment in respect of All India Service Officers viz., IAS, IPS and IFS;

50 per cent deferment in respect of all other government employees, including work-charged employees & persons engaged under the category of direct individuals' professions & through the third party, except Class-IV Employees and 10% deferment in respect of Class-IV, out-sourcing, contract, and the village & ward secretariat employees.

"The deferment shall be equally applicable to the serving & retired employees of all PSUs / Government aided Institutions, organizations, universities, societies, autonomous bodies and semi-autonomous bodies, etc. in respect of their Salaries/Wages/Honorarium/Pensions," the order stated.

"The G.O. released in this regard says that cessation of the revenue inflows and extra burden imposed on the State's resources to contain the epidemic and provide relief to the people affected/likely to be affected are the reasons for deferment of the salaries," the order added.

The order comes soon after the Telangana government announced salary cuts ranging from 10 per cent to 75 per cent for its executive, political representatives and employees.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.