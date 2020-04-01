STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Curfew in Guntur, Macherla, Karampudi after slew of COVID-19 positive cases from district

The collector asked the remaining persons to come forward for medical treatment immediately and warned that cases will be booked against them if they refuse medical care.

Addressing mediapersons at the collectorate, district collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said authorities have identified 145 persons of 185 persons, who returned from Delhi.

GUNTUR: As a total of nine covid-19 positive cases have been registered in the district, curfew was imposed in Guntur city, Macherla and Karampudi on Tuesday.

He said 185 persons from the district took part in a religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi on March 14 and 15. The collector said curfew was imposed in Mangaldas Nagar, Sangadigunta of Guntur city, Macherla and Karampudi. 

The collector assured to supply vegetables and rations at doorstep. He said the authorities were taking preventive measures and asked people to cooperate with the officilas and follow lockdown restrictions. He said people can buy essential commodities like vegetables and fruits from 6 am to 11 am.

Disinfection drive intensified
The collector also directed officials concerned to intensifydisinfection drive in containment areas. 
Two COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Mangaladas Nagar, and two each at Anandpet and Sangadigunta in Guntur city.Health officials found two positive cases in Macherla and shifted 31 persons to isolation, of which eight had returned from Delhi. Further, one case positive case was recorded in Karampudi mandal headquarter in the district, who also returned from Delhi. 

Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), Macherla Municipality and panchayat, revenue departments in Karampudi have intensified disinfection measures in the affected areas. The GMC has announced containment zone in and around Mangaladas Nagar, Anandpet and Sangadigunta.

Police and municipal authorities in Macherla have completely shut ward nos. 25, 26 and 27 and formed special teams to take up preventive measures. The police have arranged barricades and requested civilians to stay in homes. Municipal commissioner Giri Kumar directed volunteers to supply vegetables and ration at doorsteps. Anand Kumar also visited Karampudi, Macherla, Guntur and directed the officials to take preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. Additional DGP Ujala Tripathi  and Guntur rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao accompanied the collector.

