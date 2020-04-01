Encouragement amid lockdown: Nellore students can win prizes through online contests 

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

NELLORE: To engage the children during the lockdown period, the district administration is conducting online competitions.

The main aim of the competition is to motivate students, said District Collector MV Seshagiri Babu.

Students of classes 3-5 and 6-9 can participate in essay writing, drawing and rangoli competitions. They should write an essay or draw a painting on corona-related subjects such as ‘My Responsibility’, ‘Family and Social Responsibility’, ‘Personal Hygiene’ and ‘Use of Sanitisers’.

They should take a photograph of the essay or drawing on an A4 paper and upload them. Only girls can participate in rangoli competition.

They should draw rangoli on the theme – ‘Individual Hygiene’ and ‘Responsibility of the society’ — on an A4 paper and upload them.

The competition began on March 28 and will conclude on April 14. Students of classes 3-5 (juniors) and students of classes 6-9 (seniors) can participate in the competition.

The district administration announced a first prize of Rs 5,000, two second prizes of Rs 2,500 each, four third prizes of Rs 1,000 each and consolation prizes to 50 students at Rs 500 each under juniors’ category.

Further, one first prize of Rs 10,000, two second prizes of Rs 7,500 each, four third prizes of Rs 5,000 each and consolation prizes to 50 students at Rs 1,000 each under seniors’ category.

The details of the competitions are available on: htpps://www.spsnellore.ap.gov.in/students-competition/for uploading the essays, drawings and rangoli before April 14.

They can also contact the DEO on 9849909109 and SSA project officer on 9849909132 for queries on registration and other details.

“It is a very good initiative to engage students during the lockdown. Even private educational institutions and other organisations should conduct such competitions,” said Chaitanya, a teacher.

Online hackathon

Students, who have completed or pursuing Degree, Masters and Engineering courses, are eligible to participate in the online hackathon.

The competition is held on topics such as COVID Geofencing, communication systems, logistics management and mobilisation, healthcare, digital learning and others.

The participants should upload their projects between April 15 and 20. The competition began on March 29 and ends on April 14.