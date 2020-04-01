First coronavirus positive patient from Vishakhapatnam discharged after testing negative

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: First positive case of coronavirus of Visakhapatnam has been discharged from Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases (GHCCD) here on Tuesday.

His samples, which were sent to Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory at Rangaraya Medical College of Kakinada, tested negative for the virus on March 27.

For reconfirmation, when his samples were again tested, they too tested negative on March 29.

However, his contact, who tested positive for coronavirus, is still undergoing treatment at the GHCCD.

The 65-year-old man, who went to Mecca and reached Vizag on March12 and has been undergoing treatment at the GHCCD ever since he tested positive on March 19, was advised 14-day home quarantine and told to take all precautions.

He was also asked to inform the hospital if he develops a problem within 14 days.

According to King’s George Hospital (KGH) Superintendent G Arjuna, no specific protocol treatment for coronavirus was followed and the treatment differs from case to case.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) suggested three doses of hydroxychloriquine and azithral twice weekly to increase immunity. It is not the standard protocol treatment, he reiterated.