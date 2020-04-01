STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra's Kurnool police brings 'Yamraj' along to raise COVID-19 awareness

There was even a coronavirus devil pulled in for the job of sending the fear of Covid-19 in the people.

Published: 01st April 2020 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 06:08 PM   |  A+A-

Yamraj descends to raise COVID-19 awareness. (Photo| ANI)

Yamraj descends to raise COVID-19 awareness. (Photo| ANI)

By IANS

KURNOOL: With Covid-19 numbers on the rise in the state, the Andhra Pradesh Police have resorted to various innovative measures to create awareness of the deadly disease. On Wednesday, police in a town in Kurnool, took the "help" of Yamaraj, the Hindu god of death, to drive home the message of coronavirus and its dangers.

It was a strange parade, but one that made the people of Dhone town watch with interest. Theatre artistes dressed up as Yamaraj and his assistant Chitragupta rode motorbikes down the street. There was yet another Yamaraj, atop a four-wheeler, with police in tow, while Chitragupta walked sedately beside.

There was even a coronavirus devil pulled in for the job of sending the fear of Covid-19 in the people.

The unique initiative to use theatre artistes was the brainchild of local Circle Inspector Sudhakar Reddy. Working along with local social service organisations, he co-opted theatre artistes Balija Sankar, Drama Sekhar and Narayana for the presentation.

"This is one way to show people that they should follow the lockdown regulations, otherwise it's like an invitation to Yamraj," Reddy told media persons.

Andhra Pradesh has been proactively enforcing lockdown regulations with the help of its volunteer force, numbering nearly 3 lakh, but the state has been under pressure following the return of around 400 people - many suspected Covid-19 cases - from the Tablighi Jamaat event at Delhi about two weeks ago.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Yamaraj
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp