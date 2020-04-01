Navy to step in for police in Vishakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With Director General of Police Gautam Sawang deciding to keep personnel above the age of 55 years away from work as a precautionary measure, the Navy is likely to pitch in and perform police duties in Visakhapatnam.

Commissioner of Police RK Meena said the police had sought help from the Navy, forest department and teachers to step in for the elderly cops. He said they had written to naval authorities, who have agreed to the proposal.

Navy personnel will most probably be posted (for police duty) in the city from Wednesday, though it is not known how many of them will be deputed for this purpose. They are likely to be posted in Malkapuram and at the naval base.

Navy deployment to reduce burden

The Navy personnel will be posted in Malkapuram and naval base, areas with which the naval personnel are familiar. He said they have urged District Collector V Vinay Chand to allocate forest department personnel and teachers.

The Collector has given his nod for the same. He said there are only around 2,800 policemen and the strength was inadequate to man 90 check-posts and other duties. They are now forced to work for over 12 hours, he said.

“To overcome the situation, we will need at least 1,000 policemen for Visakhapatnam, which is a key city in the State,” he said. He said they proposed deployment of personnel from navy, forest department and teachers to help for effective policing. Teachers and forest personnel will be deployed at check-posts along with the policemen, he said. Additional deployment will ease the burden on the police to some extent, he said.

Referring to implementation of lockdown, Meena said 485 cases have been booked for violating Sections 188 and 217 under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Around 24,000 people have been booked for passive violation, he said. Around 700 vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers, were seized during lockdown period, he said, adding Rs 50 lakh was realised in the form of fines from violators.