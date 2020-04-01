Police employ services of APSRTC, health dept staff

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 600 employees of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), 50 school physical education trainers and 50 prohibition and excise department officials were deputed to control traffic at check-posts in the city and Guntur Urban limits, along with the police department on Tuesday.

Guntur urban police will also use services of APSRTC drivers, conductors and garage staff for containment of COVID-19 in these areas.

Guntur Urban Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) D Gangadharam asked employees, who were below the age of 50 years, to attend duties. He also assured to supply sanitisers, food and water to the employees.

He asked them to report at their respective police stations.