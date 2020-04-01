STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Taking cue from Telangana, now Andhra Pradesh to cut 50 % pay of government employees

Sources said the government will cut the salaries of IAS officials by 60 per cent, class IV employees by 10 per cent and the remaining employees by 50 per cent.

Published: 01st April 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Taking  the cue from Telangana, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to cut the salaries of employees by 50 per cent this month in the wake of the precarious financial situation arising out of the spread of COVID-19.

During a meeting with leaders of employees’ unions on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy detailed the financial situation and sought their cooperation.

Sources said the government will cut the salaries of IAS officials by 60 per cent, class IV employees by 10 per cent and the remaining employees by 50 per cent. Similar is the case with the pensions of senior citizens. While there will be a reduction of 10 per cent in pensions to retired Class IV employees, the rest will receive a 50 per cent cut.

Sources said though the employees’ union leaders including Amaravati JAC, APNGOs and Secretariat Employees Association appealed to the government to pay full wages this month, or reduce only 30 per cent from NGOs and 40 per cent from gazetted-rank officers, the government decided to go ahead with its plan, a union leader who participated in the discussion told TNIE. An order to this effect is likely to be released by Wednesday, the leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government employees Telangana Andhra Pradesh pay cut
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp