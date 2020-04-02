Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy calls for calm amid coroanvirus situation in state

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing anguish over the surge in COVID-19 cases in the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday appealed to the people not to panic and stigmatise those who have contracted the infection.

Addressing the people from his camp-office in Tadepalli, the Chief Minister attributed the overnight spike in the number of coronavirus cases to those who returned to the State after participating in the Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi.

"As many as 70 of the 87 COVID-19 patients in the State attended the Nizamuddin Markaz. Approximately 1,085 people from the State attended the Markaz. Of them, 585 have been tested. 70 tested positive and about 500 others are being tested. We are awaiting the results. 21 people are yet to be traced," the CM explained, adding that the government is tracing all who returned from Delhi, and their contacts. He made these remarks before a bulletin was issued at night announcing that the number of infectees in the State had risen to 111.

He urged the Delhi returnees to get themselves tested if they have not done so. People should also alert officials if they notice anyone with symptoms, he said. "Medical aid is a call away. They can dial 104. We are surveying every house in the State with the help of volunteers, Asha workers and village secretariat staff. People should inform them if they have any health issue," he said and stressed that people should call up 104 and inform if they have fever, dry cough, sore throat or any other ailment.

"Do not hesitate. This will be beneficial to you, your family and neighbours. 81 per cent of coronavirus patients are recovering in home quarantine. There is no need to panic," he said.

Seeking to allay the fears further, he reasoned that COVID-19 is a kind of fever and flu. Just as fever subsides, this can also be tackled. Its impact is greater on people suffering from diabetes, BP or other problems. If anyone contracts the infection, do not stigmatise them, he appealed.

In the same breath, he thanked government employees, pensioners, elected representatives and contract employees for agreeing to the deferment of their salaries. "The State finances are badly hit because of the lockdown. Unexpected expenditure increased as the government is keen on minimising the inconvenience being caused to the people," he said.