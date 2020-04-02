STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: Four more test positive for coronavirus in Prakasam as strict restrictions in place

As many as 12 quarantine camps, installation of which began on war footing, were established in 12 centres in 12 Assembly segments.

Published: 02nd April 2020 11:04 AM

Petrol pump workers with food provided by donors during lockdown in Vijayawada on Wednesday

Petrol pump workers with food provided by donors during lockdown in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With the sudden rise in the coronavirus cases, Prakasam authorities were scrambling to make all necessary arrangements to fight the contagion. The district on Wednesday reported four positive cases, taking the tally to 15 from three on Tuesday morning.

Twelve of the 15 patients have either attended the Nizamuddin religious congregation or are direct contacts of the attendees. The officials fear that the number of cases might rise further as test results of 50 more persons were awaited. 

Later on Tuesday evening, eight persons from the district tested positive for coronavirus. However, the authorities are yet to furnish information on the exact number of Delhi returnees, who arrived to the district in three Express trains.

They maintain around 300 came to the district after attending the Nizamuddin event and 75 of them were traced; 135 persons, who are primary or secondary contacts of the attendees, were isolated. Already 132 samples were collected and sent for the tests. 

As many as 12 quarantine camps, installation of which began on war footing, were established in 12 centres in 12 Assembly segments. These centres’ combined capacity is 3,000 persons. "On Tuesday night and the following morning, we received a total of 12 coronavirus positive results. We have taken all necessary measures for the protection of the patients lodged in RIMS isolation ward. Results of some more samples are awaited. We are well prepared to tackle any situation and people need not panic," Dr S Appala Naidu, district medical and health officer, said.

Further restrictions

Meanwhile, the district authorities have decided to impose stricter rules from Thursday to curtail the public movement on roads and ensure social distancing amid the lockdown. As per the new rules and regulations, the public would be allowed to come out on roads only between 6 am and 9 am.

Food delivery would be allowed between 7 am and 7 pm; and milk and dairy products would be available from 4 am to 8 am. All jewellery shops, shopping malls, electronic stores, and the likes should remain closed until the withdrawal of the lockdown. Only, government officials, police personnel, workers of the fuel bunks would be allowed to commute. 

Also, Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy conducted a review meet with district officials, aqua farmers and processing units to discuss the problems related to the aqua sector. The minister also inquired about the  strengthening of surveillance for the containment, control and prevention of coronavirus in the district.

On the other hand, state education minister Adimulapu Suresh conducted a division-level review meeting on the precautionary measures being taken, at Markapur-George Pharmacy college.Markapur and Giddalur MLAs K Nagarjuna Reddy and A Rambabu attended the meeting.
 

