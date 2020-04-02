Coronavirus: Prisoners manufacture face masks in Andhra Pradesh jail

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: To tide over the high demand and high prices of face masks in the market, prison authorities have decided to manufacture masks in prison workshops. Kadapa Range DIG Varaprasada Rao has directed all prisons in the range to manufacture masks.

Following his directives, Prakasam prison officials have started making face masks at Ongole district central prison. Around 10 prisoners were trained in mask manufacturing under the supervision of jail superintendent IHS Prakash.

The prisoners started making re-usable and washable face masks last week and as the masks are made of good quality cloth, they are selling around 200-250 masks per day at Rs 10 each.

"We are selling nearly 250 masks per day. Customers have expressed satisfaction over the quality of these masks made by our prisoners. We will soon increase the production to 500 masks per day. With this initiative, the prisoners will be benefited financially. Also they have become skilled masks manufacturers," district central prison jailor VS Ramachandra Rao told TNIE.