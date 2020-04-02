STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t layoff workers, pay full salary: Andhra Pradesh government to infrastructure agencies

Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Adityanath Das issued a memo in which said that agencies would be responsible for the workers' wellbeing.

Published: 02nd April 2020 11:47 AM

Downstream dewatering works under progress at Polavaram site in West Godavari district.

Downstream dewatering works under progress at Polavaram site in West Godavari district.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Water Resources department has issued instructions to the infrastructure agencies executing various irrigation works in the State not to layoff or retrench workforce and make full wage/salary payment during the coronavirus lockdown period.

The State informed the agencies that it would clear the pending bills on the condition that they would not disband the working colonies and ensure that the workers are taken care of. Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Adityanath Das issued a memo in which said that agencies would be responsible for the workers’ wellbeing.

Offering government support to clear pending bills if the instructions are followed, he made it clear that the agencies would be penalised under relevant sections of Labour Act and the Epidemics Diseases Act if any agency violates of the lockdown conditions.

Adityanath Das also instructed that the period of lockdown be treated as on-duty and all necessary preventive and welfare measures should be taken at the workforce camps at various project sites. The Special Chief Secretary also asked the agencies to take up thermal screening of workers to identify sick personnel, if any.

With no ‘stop work’ orders were given by the Centre, which announced a 21-day country-wide lockdown, works are being continued across the State. The Water Resources department also decided to discount the lockdown period from the work agreement, in a bid to encourage the agencies to stick to the instructions issued.

Adityanath Das also directed that physical distancing must be maintained strictly at the project sites and that the staff and crew were advised to adopt no-contact policy. "Wherever workmen colonies are established, complete sanitation must be ensured and the workforce should be restricted from venturing out except for essential needs."

