People need to be made more confident: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on COVID-19 situation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the spread of coronavirus, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has underscored the need of increasing self-confidence among people and sensitising them on health indicators.

During a videoconference with doctors, scientists and experts from different fields on Wednesday, Naidu called for extensive use of latest technologies to tackle the virus effectively and track the movement of the suspected people with virus.

The participants included former Chief Secretary SP Tucker, Dr Polisetty Ravi Shankar, IT professional Shivakumar, Dr T Manmadha Rao, Dr Nishant Sinha, Dr Naveen Reddy, Dr MDV Ramana Rao, Dr Ch Vishal and Balasubrahmanyam, industrialist Y Harishchandra Prasad, communication expert Jagadeesh and technocrat Chaitanya.