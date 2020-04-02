STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Security beefed up in red zones in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh amid COVID-19 pandemic

Special teams formed by district medical and health department and municipal authorities have started collecting details of those having symptoms of cold, cough and fever.

Published: 02nd April 2020 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Barricades erected by police near red zone in Macherla in Guntur district

Barricades erected by police near red zone in Macherla in Guntur district. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police department has set up 20 pickets and 13 check-posts to restrict the movement of people in red zones in Guntur city, Macherla and Karampudi. Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Vijaya Rao conducted a meeting with officials concerned and directed them to strictly implement lockdown norms. 

The police also established control rooms in the secretariats in these areas. Further special teams formed by district medical and health department and municipal authorities have started collecting details of those having symptoms of cold, cough and fever.

Authorities have intensified disinfection drive in the red zones. Previously, the authorities identified 145 out of 185 persons, who returned from Delhi after attending a religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, Delhi from March 13 to 15. The health officials had sent samples of 101 persons for testing and found nine covid-19 positive cases.

Meanwhile, health, revenue and police departments have intensified efforts to identify primary and secondary contacts of the covid-19 patients. Police department has deployed additional forces in and around the red zones, the SP said, and requested the remaining attendees of the congregation to disclose their identities at the earliest so that they can be put under medical observation.

Vijaya Rao urged people to inform health department or police if they have any symptoms related to cold, cough and fever. He said people can dial 104, 1902 or 100, or they can approach nearest primary health centres for treatment. Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar directed Guntur Urban and Rural SPs PHD Ramakrishna and Ch Vijaya Rao to identify the remaining persons and shift them to quarantine centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guntur district Guntur red zone Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus AP
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp