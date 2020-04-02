Security beefed up in red zones in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police department has set up 20 pickets and 13 check-posts to restrict the movement of people in red zones in Guntur city, Macherla and Karampudi. Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch Vijaya Rao conducted a meeting with officials concerned and directed them to strictly implement lockdown norms.

The police also established control rooms in the secretariats in these areas. Further special teams formed by district medical and health department and municipal authorities have started collecting details of those having symptoms of cold, cough and fever.

Authorities have intensified disinfection drive in the red zones. Previously, the authorities identified 145 out of 185 persons, who returned from Delhi after attending a religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, Delhi from March 13 to 15. The health officials had sent samples of 101 persons for testing and found nine covid-19 positive cases.

Meanwhile, health, revenue and police departments have intensified efforts to identify primary and secondary contacts of the covid-19 patients. Police department has deployed additional forces in and around the red zones, the SP said, and requested the remaining attendees of the congregation to disclose their identities at the earliest so that they can be put under medical observation.

Vijaya Rao urged people to inform health department or police if they have any symptoms related to cold, cough and fever. He said people can dial 104, 1902 or 100, or they can approach nearest primary health centres for treatment. Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar directed Guntur Urban and Rural SPs PHD Ramakrishna and Ch Vijaya Rao to identify the remaining persons and shift them to quarantine centre.