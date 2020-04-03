11 more test positive in Guntur district, tally rises to 20

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With 11 new cases on Wednesday, the tally of coronavirus positive patients in Guntur district rose to 20. The newly-detected infectees are from Mangalagiri, Achempet, Krosuru, Macherla and Guntur city. Previously, nine positive cases were reported in Guntur city, Macherla and Karampudi. After fresh cases were detected, the district machinery aggravated its efforts for containment and formed emergency rapid response teams in Guntur, Tenali, Narasaraopet and Gurajala revenue divisions to identify around 73 primary and secondary contacts of those returned from Delhi.

The authorities identified 185 persons, who returned from Delhi after attending a religious congregation organised by Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, Delhi. Zilla Parishad, revenue, police, panchayat and health department have intensified disinfection drive in all the mandals of the district. They are spraying disinfectants in all the containment zones.

The police have set up barricades to restrict the movement of people in red zones. They requested citi to stay in homes and warned that strict action will be taken against violators of lockdown norms.

According to available information, the health department officials sent 314 samples for testing of which 20 tested positive and results for 94 cases still awaited.

Officials have kept around 161 persons in isolation. Around 160 persons were discharged after completions of medical observation period. The officials have arranged 1,703 beds in 28 quarantine centres in the district. Further, 1,376 foreign returnees were kept in home isolation. Zilla Parishad CEO D Chaitanya said the police have increased security in and around containment zone and disinfection measure were intensified in these areas.

ANM, Asha staff and village volunteers are conducting door-to-door survey to identify the direct contacts of the congregation attendees.Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar also directed officials to keep vigil on foreign returnees. The collector also directed the emergency rapid response teams to report suspected cases having symptoms of cough, cold and fever.