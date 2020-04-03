13 lorry drivers caught by cops, quarantined

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The police caught 13 persons coming from Kolkata to Guntur on Thursday and shifted them to a quarantine centre. Pedakakani Circle Inspector U Sobhan Babu said the 13 persons, who are lorry drivers stranded in Kolkata, came to Guntur by hiding in an empty lorry. The police found the drivers during a vehicle check. The drivers were immediately shifted to the police station and questioned.Out of the total,12 drivers belong to Guntur district and the other hails from Ongole in Prakasam district. Later, the drivers were shifted the quarantine centre after informing the matter to the DMHO.