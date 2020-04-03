13 lorry drivers caught by cops, quarantined

GUNTUR: The police caught 13 persons coming from Kolkata to Guntur on Thursday and shifted them to a quarantine centre. Pedakakani Circle Inspector U Sobhan Babu said the 13 persons, who are lorry drivers stranded in Kolkata, came to Guntur by hiding in an empty lorry. The police found the drivers during a vehicle check. The drivers were immediately shifted to the police station and questioned.Out of the total,12 drivers belong to Guntur district and the other hails from Ongole in Prakasam district. Later, the drivers were shifted the quarantine centre after informing the matter to the DMHO.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
11 CISF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai
France reports record 588 more coronavirus deaths, total toll crosses 5,000
Noida hospital sent back man with COVID-19 symptoms with paracetamol: Family
Solidarity? When it comes to masks, it's every nation for itself
COVID-19: India will participate in WHO's multi-country 'solidarity trial', says ICMR
COVID-19 crisis: Pakistan announces massive package to restart economy