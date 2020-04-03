38 new coronavirus cases take Andhra tally to 149

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has risen to 149, with 38 samples testing positive on Thursday. Nellore district accounted for 21 of these new cases. The district now has 24 infectees, the highest in the State. It is followed by Krishna district (23) and Guntur (20).

The temple town of Tirupati, meanwhile, recorded its first case, with a person who returned from Delhi on March 24 and was in isolation since March 25, testing positive. The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati swung into action and announced five wards as red zones and restricted movement of people in the localities.

Around 4 pm, the government said that of the 758 samples of people who returned from New Delhi, where they attended prayers at Nizamuddin, 91 returned positive. As many as 1,085 people attended the prayers, and the respective district administrations are working to identify the them, as per the bulletin issued by State Nodal Officer Dr Arja Srikanth.

Krishna district witnessed a surge of the number of cases, with eight people testing positive. Five of them are members of a family from Vijayawada.In Nellore, the district administration started disinfecting the areas where the highest number of cases was reported. The administration also started working to set up additional isolation wards.

Meanwhile, two more testing labs will be set up in Guntur and Kadapa within a couple of days. Presently, tests are being conducted in Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kakinada and Anantapur. With the two new labs, the State will be able to test 570 samples in a day, as against its present capacity for 450 samples.“Quality tests were held at the Guntur lab today (Thursday) and it will be operational from Friday. The Kadapa lab will be checked on Friday and will come into operation from Sunday,” Srikanth said.