55-year-old from Vijayawada is Andhra's first COVID-19 victim, number of cases rise to 161

The victim contracted the infection from his son. He arrived at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on March 30 at 11:30 a.m. after developing symptoms and died an hour later.

Published: 03rd April 2020 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Asha workers and ANMs going door to door to collect information regaiding foreign returnees in view of Covid-19 at Singh Nagar in Vijayawada.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded its first coronavirus death on Friday. The victim was a 55-year-old man from Vijayawada who had been suffering from comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes and cardiac problems.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the government, his son had returned from Delhi on March 17. The victim contracted the infection from his son.

He arrived at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada on March 30 at 11:30 a.m. after developing symptoms and died an hour later.

His samples were taken for testing soon after he was admitted to the hospital. His son was also tested. The result of his son came the next day and it was positive.

In the case of the victim, the test result was delayed as it took time to confirm whether he died of the coronavirus or other factors. His family is from Kumaripallem in Vijayawada. Their known contacts numbering 29 have been since quarantined.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state touched 161 this morning.

