Amid lockdown, complaints pour in on Disha helpline

Officials opine that there will soon be a significant rise in the number of domestic violence cases since men and women are confined to their houses for the whole day.

Published: 03rd April 2020 09:13 AM

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With people confined to their houses due to the nationwide lockdown, the number of domestic-violence complaints on the Disha helpline (181) has been on the rise.“We usually get about 10 complaints per week from across the State, but between March 24 and 30 the number of actionable complaints shot up to 21,” special officer for implementing the Disha Act Kritika Shukla revealed.

While some complainants and their relatives were counselled at home, a few victims were shifted to Swadhar Homes (shelter homes), Shukla said. She further pointed out that no cases have been reported directly at Disha one-stop centres in the recent past.

“Usually, women come in person and lodge complaints at one-stop centres as they don’t have access to phones and internet. They come when the men go out to work. But now, neither can they come out nor can they call, as the men are always around them,” she explained.

The State Women’s Commission received 38 complaints in March, until the lockdown was ordered. But from March 24 to 31, it didn’t get even a single complaint, said the commission’s chairperson Vasireddy Padma.

She cited the lack of postal services and public transport for the drastic fall in the number of complaints.
“These are the worst times for women. They are not just burdened with work as they have to continuously satisfy the needs of their family members, but they also fall prey to extreme violence at home,” Padma explained.

Officials opine that there will soon be a significant rise in the number of domestic violence cases since men and women are confined to their houses for the whole day.

“As soon as the lockdown ends, we will see a drastic increase in the number of cases being reported. Women also face the wrath of alcohol addicts who get violent with their wives at home due to withdrawal symptoms as liquor is not available,” said Shukla.

