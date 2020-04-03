Andhra Pradesh reports 12 fresh coronavirus cases as statewide tally reaches 161

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh increased to 161 on Friday morning.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Nodal Officer Dr. Arja Srikanth, between 10 pm on Thursday and 9 am on Friday, a total of 12 new positive cases were confirmed during testing of samples.

Among the 12 new confirmed cases in the state, Nellore accounts for the highest number with 8 new cases. With the addition of new cases, the tally in Nellore increased to 32. Three new cases were reported in Visakhapatnam and one in Kadapa.

Meanwhile, a foreign returnee who tested positive for the virus and undergoing treatment at Kakinada GGH has recovered and was discharged from the hospital on Friday.

East Godavari district collector D Muralidhar Reddy, SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi, Kakinada MP V Geetha, Kakinada City MLA D Chandrasekhar Reddy and other congratulated the youth on his recovery.