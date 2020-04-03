ID liquor flowing freely in many Prakasam villages

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Tipplers are now exploring new ways to quench their ‘thirst’. At present, there are no wine shops and liquor sale due to the imposition of 21-day nationwide lockdown. Though excise officials are conducting raids on illicitly distilled liquor units in the district, still many villages have become ID liquor hubs and toddy sales points.

ID liquor is flowing in many villages in the western part of the district as well as on the seacoast in Giddalur, Yerragondapalem, Markapur, Kanigiri, SN Padu, Marturu, Chirala and Kondepi segments. The sale of toddy has also increased manifold in Kothapatnam, Karavadi, Chinnaganjam, Arthaveedu, Chimakurthy, Giddalur, Cumbham, Bestavaripeta, Markapur and Tripurantakam mandals. On Thursday evening, Arthaveedu SI Sambasiva Rao, along with his staff, conducted a raid on an ID liquor manufacturing unit and seized ID liquor stocks.