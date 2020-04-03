Med Tech Zone to make ventilators; 25,000 COVID testing kits in a week

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said the task of manufacturing ventilators, which are crucial for treating critical cases of coronavirus, had been assigned to Vizag Med Tech Zone. As many as 3,000 ventilators and 25,000 COVID testing kits will be made available within 10 days. He said that steps were being taken for manufacturing another 6,000 ventilators to meet the demand in future.

A nurse discharging duty

in Srikakulam GGH

During a review meeting with officials of Industries and Commerce department through videoconference on Thursday, the minister directed them to resolve all the issues related to functioning of essential commodities manufacturing industries and supply of groceries, transport issues and work permits.

He instructing the General Managers of industries, which are exempted from the lockdown, to identify colleges with hostel facility to house the labourers. He also told them to resolve the labour or workers issues in coordination with the District Collectors. The GMs were also urged to coordinate with the apparel manufacturing industries in their districts and amke Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) by taking required material from Reliance Industries.

They were also requested to coordinate with the textile industries in Krishna, Guntur, Chittoor and Anantapur districts for manufacturing disposable bed sheets.

The Special Chief Secretary (Industries & Commerce) Rajat Bhargava has been advised to coordinate with Transport and Roads and Buildings department to notify that the dhabas are permitted on the highways to serve food to truck drivers.The Industries department and AP Economic Development Board were asked to devise a plan for attracting manufacturing investments from China.