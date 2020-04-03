STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two more coronavirus cases in Prakasam takes total to 17

A native of Medarametla, who is a resident of Peerla Manyam village and another one hails from Kondamitta area in Ongole tested positive.

Published: 03rd April 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Prakasam district on Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 17. A native of Medarametla, who is a resident of Peerla Manyam village and another one hails from Kondamitta area in Ongole tested positive.

The district authorities immediately took up the surveillance activities for the containment, control and prevention of COVID-19 spread in the two areas. Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) workers started sanitising Kondamitta area by sprinkling bleaching powder and spraying disinfectant. House-to-house sanitisation programme was taken up in the OMC limits. The entire Ongole City has now come into the purview of 3 km high-risk zone with the detection of several COVID-19 positive cases. Police are enforcing the lockdown strictly to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The district authorities have initiated steps to arrange more isolation beds for COVID-19 positive patients.

After the government issued an order for medical emergency, the authorities have set up around 500 isolation beds in RIMS and private corporate hospitals, including  KIMS, Sanghamitra Hospital and Venkata Ramana Nursing Home. The doctors and paramedical staff of corporate hospitals have been imparted training to treat corona symptomatic/asymptomatic patients. District COVID-19 Nodal Officer Richards is monitoring the situation.  

With the increase in COVID-19 positive cases in the division, the bed strength in the isolation ward in Chirala area hospital has been increased to 300 from 200 by taking some rooms in a nearby engineering college. As a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the government has issued an order to quarantine all the attendees of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz whether they are symptomatic or asymptomatic. Meanwhile, the authorities are waiting for the results of samples sent for testing. “In the last three days, we have sent more than 150 samples of Tablighi Jamaat attendees, family members and their close contacts. In the coming days, we want to increase the sample collection to identify the corona positive cases as early as possible,” said Dr Sreeramulu, Superintendent of Ongole RIMS.

Meanwhile, several people who were quarantined at various places of the district, have started expressing their dissatisfaction over the lack of basic facilities there. The district authorities are taking measures to ensure that the people in the quarantine centres feel more comfortable.  

Meanwhile, four migrant fishermen who were shifted to Giddalur quarantine centre ran away from the place on Tuesday night. The officials informed the matter to the district authorities. After a thorough search, the four fishermen were found at their native village in Ulavapadu Mandal and brought back to the quarantine centre. Giddalur police registered a case against the fishermen.

Four migrant fishermen ran away from quarantine centre
Four migrant fishermen who were quarantined at Giddalur centre ran away to their native village in Ulavapadu Mandal on Tuesday night. After receiving a complaint, the police launched a search operation for them and finally found the fishermen at their native village. They were brought back to the quarantine centre. A  case was registered against them, U Sudhakar Rao,  Giddalur Circle Inspector told TNIE on Thursday.

