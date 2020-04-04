Andhra Pradesh records 16 fresh coronavirus cases as state tally goes to 180

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The total number of COVID-19 positive cases reached 180 in Andhra Pradesh with 16 more samples testing positive for the virus.

According to the media bulletin released on Saturday at 10 am, the 16 cases were from the samples tested from 10.30 pm on Friday to 10 am on Saturday. Four each positive cases were recorded from Krishna and Kadapa districts while Guntur and Kurnool districts accounted for three each cases and one each from Chittoor and Prakasam districts.

Nellore district recorded the most number of positive cases with 32 followed by 27 in Krishna district an 23 each in Guntur and Kadapa districts.

Total cases - 180

No of deaths - 1

Recovered - 4.

District-wise break up: